Brian Gibson appointed General Manager at Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin

HUA HIN, Thailand – Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin, one of Thailand’s premier championship golf courses, has announced the appointment of Brian Gibson as its new General Manager.

A British PGA Golf Professional from Scotland, Brian brings a wealth of operational and management expertise to his new role. With experience at renowned golf facilities across China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand, Brian joins Pineapple Valley from Aquella Golf & Country Club near Phuket, where he served as General Manager since 2022.







In his role at Pineapple Valley Golf Club, Brian will oversee all aspects of club management, including golf operations, member relations, food and beverage services, and team development, supported by management company Absolute Golf Services. He succeeds Simon Mees, who has taken up a new position at Ba Na Hills Golf Club in Vietnam.

Tjeert Kwant, CEO of Pineapple Valley Golf Club and part of Blue Lotus Hua Hin, expressed enthusiasm for Brian’s appointment, “I am excited to welcome Brian to Pineapple Valley Golf Club. Building on 15 years of delivering golfing excellence and the strong work of our team, we are achieving record levels of rounds played. Brian’s extensive experience managing esteemed golf clubs across the Asia Pacific region makes him the ideal leader to guide us to the next level.”







Established in 2009 on a former pineapple plantation, Pineapple Valley Golf Club was designed by Thailand’s top golf course architect, Pirapon Namatra. The course has garnered accolades such as “The Best Golf Club Experience in Asia Pacific” and was recently named the best golf course in Thailand by 15,000 international travellers.

Complementing the iconic course are a traditional Thai-style clubhouse, the popular Mulligan’s Pub, and The Terrace Restaurant, offering all-day dining for members and guests. Brian Gibson’s leadership marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pineapple Valley Golf Club as it continues its legacy of delivering world-class golf experiences in Hua Hin.





































