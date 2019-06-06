Brett the man for May

PSC Golf from the Bunker Boys

Monday, May 27, Laem Chabang A & C – Stableford

1st Michael Brett (16) 42pts

2nd Tony Plummer (18) 33pts

3rd Jimmy Carr (16) 31pts

Monday saw another low season visit to the beautiful Laem Chabang course, which as always was in pristine condition. It didn’t matter whether on the fairway or the first cut of rough, one always had a good lie. The temperature was mild as the sky was overcast but there was no threat of rain.

Golf is a game that can mess with your head, in which case it becomes very difficult to play. Such was the case for today’s winner who had to take a two-week break from the game just to clear his head. Michael Brett cleaned up by winning all three sixes, the only near pin of the round and first place with forty-two points. This score could have been even better were it not for an accidental strike of the ball during a practice swing, which resulted in a double-bogey.

Second place went to a newcomer Tony Plummer who carded a round of thirty-three, with the ever-present Jimmy Carr in third place with thirty-one points.

Wednesday, May 29, Greenwood B & C – Stableford

1st Les Cobban (7) 39pts

2nd Michael Brett (14) 34pts

3rd Jimmy Carr (16) 31pts

Thunder and lightning were all around at Greenwood and at various times throughout the round, the rain tumbled down requiring us to take shelter. As a consequence, despite the empty course the round took much longer to complete than we had hoped for and we also had need to seek relief from casual water on more than one occasion.

Coming off a series of very low scores by his standards, Les Cobban came back to his very best form today and took first place with an excellent round of thirty-nine off a seven handicap. He also monopolised the near pins taking three of them. One of his near pins resulted in a three-putt from about ten feet, so he could have done even better.

On the other side of the spectrum following the heroics of Monday, Michael Brett had a big drop in form for no particular reason with only fifteen on the front nine but recovered somewhat on the back with nineteen for a thirty-four total to take second place. He also managed to get the remaining near pin. Third place went to Jimmy Carr with thirty-one.

Friday, May 31, The Emerald – Stableford

1st Roger Miles (5) 34pts

2nd Michael Brett (14) 33pts

3rd Graeme Mullins (7) 32pts

Our last game of the month was played at an Emerald course in reasonably good condition, but it seems that the coarse “buffalo grass” is taking over. Any ball off the fairway sat down deep in the rough and was virtually impossible to play, just hack it out and take your medicine. A few of the greens are in need of some remedial work also.

We had a bunch of new faces for today’s round with a group of Melbournians making their presence felt. Roger Miles took first place on thirty-four points and Graeme Mullins third on thirty-two. Holding up local honor was Michael Brett in between them in second place on thirty-three. Near pins went to Les Cobban, Roger Miles, Robby Watts, and Geoff Cox.

As always on the last game of the month, it was time to find golfer of the month. Fresh from winning last month, Jimmy Carr started in a blaze of glory by stringing together several good rounds and establishing a substantial early lead. Geoff Parker gave valiant chase but faded and never really threatened. It was left to Michael Brett to come with a late rush of good scores and overtake Jimmy in the last week to claim the prize.