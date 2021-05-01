Billabong boys compete monthly scramble on hot Pattaya day

PSC golf from Billabong

Friday, 30th April

Phoenix Gold Golf Course

Monthly Scramble

Phoenix Gold for the monthly scramble on a very hot day that threatened rain and it did just that for two holes. But if you stopped for a Guinness you didn’t get very wet apart from sweat. With covid 19 making things difficult for all concerned, the presentation was done at the course under strict guidelines. With only 16 people spread out to comply with rules, everything went well.







The course was in great condition from fairways to greens, with no complaints. This course is very different from the course played last month. Phoenix showed its teeth, making the first four holes extremely hard. The 4th especially; this par three is a killer under normal circumstances but with four players having a go at it, you would have to think one would make the green. I watched the first three groups go through and only one ball made it, and they three putted.



The team of Ben, Jack, Tim and Phil came second with a net score of 62.

Taking the top spot were the old boys who have supported this tournament for the last 6 years or so, and it’s nice to see them back in the winner’s circle. (Peter Pricks), Jeff North, Arch Armstrong, Peter Rooke and Graham Beaumont just narrowly winning with 61.4. Well done guys, hopefully we will see you all next month. Stay safe everybody, and healthy.























