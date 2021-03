Biker Grove cyclists meet every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at the Richmond on Soi Welcome at 9am. The group is a great mixture fun cyclists from all around the world looking for some exercise.



Fun cycling in a group is great, you meet new people and make new friends, and it’s safer cycling in a group as we all look after each other. Thailand is a great place to cycle, with good roads and fantastic weather.

Come and join us and have some fun, we’d love to meet you.