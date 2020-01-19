Big boy from Dubbo tops at Burapha

PSC Billabong Golf

Friday January 17

Burapha

Stableford

With upwards of 300 golfers descending on Burapha you must take your hat off to the management and staff for their organization skills to make everything run so smoothly. We teed off right on time and were in in just under 4 hours.



The day was a little hot but the course was in magnificent condition and a pleasure to play.

With just 4 groups and a new member joining the French connection, Doctor Claude. He enjoyed his day out but did not play to his expectations although he had a good time.

The scoring was pretty good with 34 points taking 4th place. Tim Knight was the recipient of that award. Third place went to Glyn Davies, he being beaten on a count back by Gerard Lambert with both scoring 35 points.

Winning by a point was the big boy from Dubbo, David O’Brien, with 36 points off his adjusted handicap of 9.

There were no twos recorded.