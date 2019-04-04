Bell secures spot in Ferdinand Cup final

Traveller’s Rest Golf Group

Monday, March 25, Khao Kheow – Stableford

1st Kwon Young-Jun (12) 40pts

2nd Alex Chao (11) 34pts

3rd Bill Reid (10) 33pts

Kwon Young-Jun smashed a fantastic 40 points today and almost smashed our Billy into the middle of the next century as he flew through the air and “gracefully” accepted his prize. Second place went to Alex Chao with 34 points; Alex is one of the Hong Kong boys who are over here on a reconnaissance mission before the main party arrives later in the year. Third place, by virtue of a countback, went to Bill Reid as his 33 points and stronger back nine was good enough to get him in the prize money.

Tuesday, March 26, Green Valley – Stableford

1st Nick Noble (14) 37pts

2nd Peter Park (05) 37pts

3rd Ryan Thomas (0) 35pts

Nick Noble posted his first win of his tour today with a very respectable 37 points. It was just enough to get him over the line as Peter Park almost caught him, but unfortunately fell at the last hurdle and lost on a countback. Third place went to Ryan Thomas who shot a brilliant one-over off the stick and finished with 35 points off scratch.

Wednesday, March 27, Greenwood – Medal

1st Ian Bell (7) net 67

2nd Klaus Fast (2) net 69

3rd Michael Law (17) net 70

Today was the third round of the TRGG-Ferdinand Cup and the third opportunity to qualify for the finals in January. It is a stroke event and carries a very substantial prize for the overall winner.

Desperately trying to secure a place in the finals was Michael Law, but his net 70 only secured him third place. Klaus Fast shot a brilliant one over off the stick but his net 69 was only good enough for second place as today’s qualifier was Scotland’s very own Ian Bell, who finished with a net 67 and a place in the finals.

Thursday, March 28, Phoenix Gold – Stableford

Division 1

1st Alex Chao (12) 38pts

2nd Paul Lanzetta (7) 37pts

3rd Colin Smith (13) 35pts

Division 2

1st Jimmy Cooper (19) 40pts

2nd Etsutoshi Iribe (15) 38pts

3rd John Baxter (17) 37pts

The Hong Kong paparazzi made a beeline to the Traveller’s Rest as word quickly spread that one of their boys had won a tournament. Alex Chao was bathing in glory as the cameras flashed and paparazzi fought each other for the picture that was going to make the front page back home. With the crowds surrounding Alex it was difficult to see the runners up… but they were there, Paul Lanzetta whose 37 points gave him second place was jostled off the podium and as big as Colin Smith is, he was brushed aside as 35 points and third place was insignificant to these boys!

In division two another Scotsman was staking his claim to glory, having broken his shoulder late last year, Jimmy Cooper missed out on almost five months of golf but with his medical dispensation and inert golfing ability as well as the true Scots determination to conquer pain he powered to the top of the leader board with an amazing 40 points. In second place a newcomer to the TRGG, Etsutoshi Iribe made an appearance on the podium with 38 points and the oldest and most dexterous Rock and Roller in town, John Baxter twirled his way to a third place spot with a credible 37.

Friday, March 29, Burapha – Stableford

Division 1

1st Kim Seung-Hwan (11) 39pts

2nd Alex Chao (11) 37pts

3rd Wayne Cudjoe (12) 37pts

Division 2

1st Don Hawkins (16) 38

2nd Ted Senior (16) 34

3rd Colin Mok (19) 31

Today we took on the C & D courses and Kim Seung-Hwan put a South Korean name atop of the leader board with a fine 39 points while in division two Don Hawkins posted an equally notable score of 38.

Saturday, March 30, Eastern Star – Stableford

1st Alex Chao (11) 38pts

2nd Mick McHale (17) 33pts

3rd Klaus Fast (2) 33pts

Alex Chao once again lapped up the attention as he produced another Oscar winning performance and impeccably strode to the podium to collect yet another award. In Alex’s shadow was Mick McHale who took second place with 33 points, beating Klaus Fast on a countback.