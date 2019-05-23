Beer toasts a big win

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, May 13, Laem Chabang – Stableford

A Flight (0-14)

1st Lee Rodman (13) 40pts

2nd Jamie Booterbaugh (13) 39pts

3rd Les Cobban (6) 38pts

B Flight (15+)

1st Marco Beer (16) 43pts

2nd Darren Beavers (17) 40pts

3rd Colin Service (17) 35pts

When a top of the range international golf course designed by the great Jack Nicklaus is making an offer of half price, why would you not go there at least twice a month? Links Golf is doing just that and many players are jumping at the chance, so today we had thirty-nine names on the sign-up sheet.

This course is always immaculate and, although the regular maintenance of the greens had been done recently, they had settled nicely with just a smidgen of sand still visible. There had been some overnight rain so the fairways were damp and it was decided to play ‘lift, clean and place’, which was a good choice as there were some plugged or muddy balls at times.

Marco Beer was in the first group who (as Marco described it) were nearly running around and completed the course in about 3 hours 15 minutes. This, however, did not affect his game as he came in with a great score of 43 points to easily win the B Flight.

Darren Beavers and Colin Service have both had form slumps for a while but came roaring back today, with Darren recording 40 points for second place and Colin had 35 for third.

Les Cobban lamented that his 38 points, a good effort off a 6 handicap, could only get him third place in the A Flight, being beaten by his two playing partners, Jamie Booterbaugh scoring 39 points and Lee Rodman making 40.

Consolation nines came from Frank Riley (17pts) and Keiarn Maund with 20.

Wednesday, May 15, Burapha A & B – Stableford

1st Maurice Roberts (14) 43pts

2nd Pete Seil (5) 41pts

3rd Lee Rodman (11) 41pts

4th Tip Briney (26) 39pts

5th Frank Riley (23) 39pts

On Wednesday the society had a competition at Burapha A and B nines which were in fine condition. Fairways were well grassed, the Bermuda rough was tantalizingly short but difficult to escape with any real success and the greens were consistent but a little “grainy”.

The field was restricted to a single flight and most golfers performed well enough to set a field average of 36 points. Of course, there were some outstanding performances with Frank Riley’s 39 points being only good enough for fifth place, after countback, with Tip Briney heading him in fourth.

Third place went to Lee Rodman with 41 points on his final round this trip, losing out on countback to runner-up Peter Seil who produced a level par 72 off the sticks.

The winner was Maurice Roberts with a blast from the past, his 43 points being a mix of consummate golf skills and outrageous luck. Maurice has suffered golfing amnesia for more than a few rounds but this day his memory was back as he negotiated the course with panache.

Near pins went to Kevin Rogers (A3 and A6), Livio Marrone (B3) and Maurice Roberts (B8) whilst the consolation best nine awards went to John Coetzee (17 front nine c/back) and Len Jones (22 back nine c/back).

With no near pin awards on Monday, extra technicals went today to Craig Brodey, Andrew Purdie, Jamie Bootenbaugh and Russell Spratt.

Friday, May 17, Pattavia – Stableford

A Flight (0-16)

1st Maurice Roberts (13) 39pts

2nd Wayne Antlitz (13) 35pts

3rd Jamie Booterbaugh (12) 35pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Masa Sugaya (21) 40pts

2nd Mike Tottenham (18) 38pts

3rd Donal McGuigan (20) 38pts

We ended up at Pattavia at the last minute after being messed around by Bangpra Golf Club and arrived to find a cheaper price than expected. This course always has very nicely grassed and cut fairways and the light rough is not much of a problem. The greens have had the low season maintenance so were slower than we would usually expect, but they still ran downhill if you missed the hole.

After some morning reshuffling, we had twenty-eight golfers line up at the first tee. Our first group hit off 15 minutes before schedule and, with no hold-ups set a good pace to finish in under four hours, without rushing it.

Masa Sugaya won the B Flight with 40 points, not an easy task here, but he took it in his stride. Second and third went to a countback with Mike Tottenham and Donal McGuigan both scoring a fine 38 points. Mike won that tussle leaving Donal in third.

The A Flight saw the continued resurgence of Maurice Roberts as he scooted four points clear of his nearest rivals. After his 43 points haul at Burapha two days ago a follow-up 39 points today but, alas, no Green Jacket. Another countback was needed to separate second and third in this flight between newcomer Wayne Antlizt and Jamie Booterbaugh, both having 35 points, but it was Wayne sneaking over the line.

Near pins were taken by Andrew Purdie (4), John Harrison (7) and Bernie Stafford (13) while consolation ‘best nines’ were posted by Jim Ferris (20pts) and Petur Petursson with 21.