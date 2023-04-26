Bangkok RSR team wins Pattaya International Open Taekwondo Championship 2023

A Bangkok team took top honors at the Pattaya Taekwondo Open International, which features martial artists from six countries.

The RSR team from Bangkok placed first in the April 22-23 competition featuring 1,200 athletes at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.







Two of the other 26 Thai teams – WCR & NRM, and the Rangsiya Taekwondo team from Sattahip – placed second and third. Winning teams took home 5,000-10,000 baht each.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat opened the event with Kim Kyung-Duk, president of organizer Gyeong-gi-do Taekwondo Association of South Korea, and So Hansil, director of the Pattaya Taekwondo Center.







The event was the fourth of its kind and is organized to promote and develop skills of youth taekwondo athletes in the Pattaya area and reinforce experience gained from competition.

Taekwondo has become very popular in Thailand thanks to the success of the Thai national team in international competitions. Many schools have added it to the physical-education curriculum.



























