Bang Saray fishing contest rewards quantity, not size

Anglers tried their luck to reel in a Thai species of smelt-whiting at a weekend fishing competition in Bang Saray.

Subdistrict tourism chief Waleephon Inanong opened the May 1 contest on Bang Saray Beach with fishermen and women from across the East competing.



Quantity, not size, was the goal of the competition, as the Thai whiting is not a large fish. The Thai whiting ranges from the west coast of India to the Gulf of Thailand, inhabiting silty substrates in shallow waters. First identified in 1977 from a specimen found in a fish market, the species has had little research performed on its biology and is frequently misidentified as other smelt-whiting species.







The contest ran from 9 a.m. until noon with contestants limited to one pole and two hooks. Samrueng Nilyaem, who netted 40 fish, won the 5,000-baht prize.









































