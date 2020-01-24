Auke Engelkes wins by 1

Wednesday, January 22nd Green Valley Stableford

The first thought that comes to mind standing on the first tee is that the pond is certainly at low tide, as are all the others, and must a big concern for not only Green Valley, but courses throughout the area. But it is a strange situation when in this water starvation period you can have a free drop because of casual water caused by so many sprinklers leaking, creating puddles or small streams around the course.

Miss Yen (21) was delighted with 6 pars in her round occupying 3rd place with 37 points, one behind the ever present Miss Noodle (12) who had 2 birdies in the first 3 holes for 22 points up to the 9th. After the turn was not as spectacular for four 1 pointers restricted her score to 38 points.

Miss Lynn (10) had 7 pars and 3 birdies in her round with 22 points coming on the back nine. Her day was made more enjoyable with birdies on two par 3s.

David Adamson (7) had 5 less points on the way home with three 1 pointers on the last 9 holes but his 35 points did gave him 3rd place. Ivor Smith (24) had only 1 par in his round but the remainder of the holes were good enough to end up with 36 points one behind Auke Engelkes (12) his overall score being helped with birdies on 2 stroke holes for 8 points.

Three 2s in the men’s game going to Dave Adamson, Sandy Chap and Gilbert.