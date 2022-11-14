AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship (ITF-700) coming to Pattaya

The much-anticipated AssetWise Tennis Masters Championship will be happening at Fitz Club, Pattaya on November 19-25, 2022.

FITZ Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness together with AssetWise Public Company Limited and Carabao Group Public Company Limited will once again stage one of the world’s premier seniors’ tennis tournaments which is expected to bring in over 200 top players from over 10 countries around the world. A good lineup of international players from as far as Europe, Australia and America to countries close to home including Japan, India and Singapore will participate and compete for this prestigious ITF Championship title throughout the 7-day event. The event features the 35+ Singles and Doubles Open and is geared to help promote Pattaya and Thailand as outstanding sports destinations, especially for Tennis.







Royal Cliff Hotels Group, which is located on the same premises as the tournament venue, Fitz Club, is the official hotel for this tournament. All players and their families can avail of special room rates along with exclusive benefits to enjoy during their stay. Fitz Club is only a few minutes’ walk from all hotel rooms. A top-level lineup of international players will participate and compete for the coveted ITF Championship title throughout the 7-day event.







Chosen as the venue once again for the property’s outstanding brand reputation and top-quality facilities, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and its luxury sports center, Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness being SHA PLUS certified provide all guests and attendees safe and superior service, numerous amenities, a great culinary experience, and sports facilities that are second to none. Both sponsors will have a booth showcasing their products and services during the course of the event.

For more information or to register for the ITF tournament, please visit: https://www.royalcliff.com/package/mt700-assetwise-tennis-masters-championship/







The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate holiday experience. It continues to positively impact the communities it operates and promotes quality recreational experiences for the older generation by providing friendly competitions that support an individual’s overall physical and mental well-being through sport.







Royal Cliff together with AssetWise Public Company Limited, share similar values of empowering senior athletes to become more active, promoting healthy and active lifestyles, and using its award-winning facilities to initiate a multi-level approach to promoting physical activity by providing competitive athletic and recreational experiences for all. Through sports, the company continually makes a positive difference in the lives of many who are given the chance to have fun, make new friends and develop a lifetime appreciation for the sport.



About Fitz Club- Racquets, Health & Fitness

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness is Royal Cliff’s cutting-edge luxury sports center which has been frequented by top ATP players namely Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin, and more who set up Tennis camp here in the past. The Tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open so top players choose Fitz Club to get used to the conditions of playing in a big grand slam tournament.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit http://www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub





























