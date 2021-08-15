Ariya Jutanugarn chasing Scottish double at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

15 August 2021 – Three players are tied at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round at Dumbarnie Links. The 2018 Champion Ariya Jutanugarn currently sits in a tie for first at -9 along with Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole.

Jutanugarn looked most likely to surge clear of the field on ‘moving day’ as she made the turn at -11. A double bogey at the 10th was impressively rectified with birdies at the 12th and 15th but her good work was slightly undone as she dropped shots at her final two holes bringing her back to the field.







Thailand’s two time Major champion explained, “I would say today is kind of like thinking, I don’t want to miss, I want to hit it good but I think I forgot my process like I have to have really good commitment and really focus on the thing that is under my control, especially the links, it’s really windy and we never know what going to happen. So when I say, I might hit a perfect shot and not in the right place, I just have to go back, and, you know, try to do my best and not thinking about the outcome too much.”



Atthaya Thitikul shot a total of 5 birdies for a second-consecutive 70 at Dumbarnie links, leaving her one stroke behind the leaders in tied fourth with South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai. The 18-year old said it felt good to be back in contention and is excited for the challenge tomorrow. “It feels amazing. It feels like it’s another thing that feels challenging to me. If I can make it tomorrow, it’s going to be great definitely. But if not, it’s still a good week and I’m trying to improve myself every single day. I try to be a better person and better golfer. Everything has been amazing and let’s see the challenge tomorrow.”

Jasmine Suwannapura sits at -4 after a closing out a round of 71 and is tied 12th. The two-time LPGA winner has enjoyed the challenge and creativity of the links course. “Each hole every day, we play a different club. Today driver. Tomorrow, 3-wood; today, 5-wood. You have to be very creative on those shots. It’s been fun to try to figure it out, the golf course, because every day is different.”

Six shots back of leader Ariya Jutanugarn is the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational winner, Pajaree Anannarukarn, who has found this week a great learning experience. “We don’t get to play on links very often, especially back home in Thailand. It’s a great learning experience and coming here, learning everything about links course and the shots that we never get to play that often. It’s fun.”







After making her sixth cut on the LPGA Tour, Thai Trust Golf invite Prima Thammaraks started the day off well with two consecutive birdies, finishing the day at -2. Thammaraks has appreciated spending quality time with friends she doesn’t get to see much. “I’ve been loving it. I get to see my friends. Ariya doesn’t play too far behind me, so I got to have breakfast with her like three days in a row now. Probably will see her tomorrow, too, and just getting to see everybody, even when we’re all in the States. I play in the US and on the Symetra Tour, and I don’t get to see them that much. It’s so good to see my friends, not just the ones I’m close with, but the girls from Thailand and players from the LET. It’s almost like everybody got to see each other.”

