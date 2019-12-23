Andy Richards with PAGS Order of Merit

New Nordic Pattaya Amateur Golf Series

December 2019 Grand Finale for the Year

A good field of 116 players, including 16 intrepid ladies gathered at Pleasant Valley Golf Club on the earlier than normal 18th of the month for the New Nordic PAGS Tournament Finale of 2019.

There were some outstanding scores turned in, along with some sparkling individual efforts for the technical prizes available on each hole. PAGS continued a great run with the weather, and this day was again perfect conditions for golf. The course was in moderate condition at best, with the greens although bumpy, at a decent pace. However, it was a prudent call to implement lift, clean and place on the closely mown surfaces. Players were off the course’s Blue markers for the majority of the round, so good scores were hard earned.

The MVP on this day was hard to distinguish, with several outstanding Stableford scores recorded in the tournament. The day’s best score of 43 points unusually came from the A Flight 0 – 14. Olli-Pekka Suominen (14) also picked up a technical on the Par3, 5th. Rich Fearby again showed his class with a moderate Low Gross of 76, to go with his 2 technicals on #s 2 and 3.

The Ladies winner was Butsaya Heiskanen (20) with a solid 41 points with a special mention to Nan Seekhum who picked up 2 technicals, the NTP on the Par 3, 8th and the Long Drive on # 18.

C Flight for 22+ handicappers was won by SK Kwok (24) with a strong score of 42 points, closely followed by Aki Pitkanen (24) with 41 points, while Olle Rensburg (26) picked up 3rd spot another point behind with 40 points.

In the B flight (15 – 21) it was Rene Thuner (16) winning with his 40 points, 1 clear of his nearest rival, to go with his Longest 1st Putt prize on #12. Ulf Bergstrom (19) signed for 39 points, while Jon Thowsen (21) was a further point behind to complete the podium for the flight.

In the A flight (0 – 14), the minor placings went to Ingvar Bergman (14) with a very good 41 points, to go with his technical on #s 1 and 15. The bronze medal position required a countback, with Tommy Marshall’s 19 on the back 9 good enough to edge Jari Laakonen out, after both signed for 37 points. Tommy also picking up a technical prize for his 3rd shot on the Par 5, #6.

A couple of honorable mentions also go out to multiple technical prize winners not previously mentioned, Aaron Spengler, Martin Cooke and Paul Durkan.

The Order of Merit winner was Andy Richards who won a trip to the prestigious Angkor Golf Resort, Cambodia sponsored by Angkor Golf Resort. Andy overtook year long leader Todd Fox on the last day, Todd hanging on for equal 2nd with Jari Laakonen, while with the overall prizes only going to 4th this year, Daniel Grob got the prize. Daniel, Jeff Wylie and Urs Wandeler were the only players to tee it up in all 12 events of the year.

The catering crew from Hemingways did their part, feeding the players and guests prior to the prize giving, and I am sure all were satisfied with the selection of food offered in the buffet.

We will all look forward to January 2020, with the New Year’s 1st New Nordic Pattaya Amateur Golf Series tournament being at Pattavia on the 29th of January.