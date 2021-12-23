Andersson reaches top spot with 29 points in Rayong

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong Golf

Wednesday, 22nd Dec

Rayong Green Valley Golf Club

Stableford

Rayong Green Valley was in fantastic condition on Wednesday in every which way you play or look at it. The car park had a few cars when we got there, but the course itself wasn’t terribly busy. With no holdups, we were around in just under 4 hours.







We didn’t have a big field on Wednesday, but a visitor or two made up the numbers to 3 groups. The scoring was very good with a countback needed for the minor placings, all three on 36 points.

Angus Neilson missed the placings by 2 points in the countback, while Auke Engelkes took 3rd place, Gabriel Enright finished 2nd and Mikael Andersson earned the top place with 39 points.

No twos were recorded. Next Wednesday the Haven Consultants monthly medal will be played at the Phoenix Golf course, not at Waterside as previously advertised.



























