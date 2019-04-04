Anderson posts best of the week

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, March 26, Pleasant Valley – Stableford

On Tuesday we went with 3 groups to Pleasant Valley. The course was in reasonable condition but there were were many wet spots around the sprinklers. It is always a problem with this course as they water it too late in the morning.

We found ourselves playing behind a 9-ball group of caddies and it really slowed down our game.

The course was not easy today and we cannot present high scores but there was an exciting finish between Stan Rees and Sam Gettinby. The decision came down to the 18th hole where Stan produced a beautiful birdie and won with 35 stableford points, beating Sam on countback. In third place was Dave Smith with 34 points.

The near pin awards went to Mike James, Mike Mallot, Dave Smith and Stan Rees.

Thursday, March 28, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

Pattaya Country Club was our venue on Thursday and the course was in reasonable condition with the greens in good shape.

Ty Anderson scored a solid 39 points for top spot today while Stan Rees continued his fine form this week and came second with 38. Jonathan Pratt took the third and final podium place with 37 points.

The near pins were claimed by Ty Anderson and Jonathan Pratt.