All Thailand Golf Tour 2021 launches Phuket Sandbox Tournament

The newest golf tournament series to be held in Phuket during the ongoing Sandbox programme – the ‘All Thailand Golf Tour 2021’ comprising seven events will start with the Singha All-Thailand Championship 2021 from 23-26 September at the Blue Canyon Country Club, followed by the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021 from 7-10 October at the Laguna Golf Club.







Supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the golf tournament is co-organised by TAT and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), with cooperation from the Professional Golf Association of Thailand (Thailand PGA).

Jointly announced the upcoming All Thailand Golf Tour 2021 at a press conference held last Friday (10 September, 2021) at the Banyan Tree Phuket were H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Pichet Panapong, Vice Governor of Phuket, and Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications.



H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the All-Thailand Golf Tour 2021 series was initiated to boost the awareness of Phuket, its golf courses, and a myriad of tourism offers under the standards set by the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification, which was certified by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) in alignment with the WTTC SafeTravel protocols. This means Thailand’s health and safety standards are accepted on an international level.







“By highlighting the commitment of the Thai tourism industry on providing the highest quality level of products and services under the SHA standards will reiterate a strong and comforting message that the safety and well-being of all visitors is of utmost important to Thailand, as the country is gradually reopening to international tourism starting with Phuket from 1 July.”

As the pilot destination of the reopening, Phuket has welcomed 26,400 visitors in the first two months, between 1 July and 31 August, generating 1,634 million Baht in revenue.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “Amid the crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand has been very consistent in providing international tourists with updated information on the country’s situation and making sure that Thailand remains the dream destination for all travellers.”









The information includes Thailand’s various public health measures associated with the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, including the Amazing Thailand SHA certification – an important safety net in Thailand during the ongoing pandemic, providing peace of mind to everyone, as it covers mixed used establishments that cater to all walks of life.

In addition, TAT has been proactively providing details of the Thailand Reopening programmes, including the existing Phuket Sandbox, Samui Plus, and 7+7 Extension, as well as the upcoming reopening plans for other destinations. TAT also enhances the SHA certification with a ‘Plus’ label that indicates a business hotel meets the safety measures to control COVID-19, and also that at least 70% of its workforce has been fully vaccinated.



TAT, in collaboration with SAT, has also set plans to launch more activities to promote golf among international tourists as well as expatriate residents.

The All-Thailand Golf Tour 2021 followed two other golf events recently organised by TAT, including the Minister Cup 2021 on 4 April at the Alpine Golf Club Bangkok and the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 on 18 August at the Blue Canyon Country Club, Phuket.



































