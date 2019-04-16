Adam burns up Phoenix

The Jomtien Golf Society

Tuesday, April 9, Phoenix Golf – Stableford

No game on Monday as we were given a reasonable Tuesday rate here at Phoenix, a course we had not played for at least seven months. We played the Lakes and Mountain nines with some very sluggish greens on the back nine. There were five groups of four out with the equal cut set at 11-15.5 and 16.0.

Leo Adam won division 2 with 40 points, the best score of the day and six points ahead of second placed Andres van De Laan. Willy Van Heetvelde took third place on 33 and Paul Young was fourth with 32.

In division 1 Darryl Burkett was the winner with 34 points while Neil Gamble edged a 20/17 back nine countback to beat arch-rival Ian Speirs for second place after two scores of 33 came in. Tony Molloy finished fourth with 31 points.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Marc Brunner, Tony Molloy and Dennis Scougall, and (Div 2) Rick Assi and Willy Van Hetvelde (2).

Marc Brunner birdied M8 and Neil Gamble L2 and in division 2 with three rollovers Dave Lehane and Willy Van Heetvelde split the pot.

Wednesday, April 10, Mt. Shadow – Stableford

Only one division out today and playing off the blue tees Paul Young recorded the best score of the day, winning with 35 points. Kari Aarnio came in second on 33 and Dennis Scougall took third with 28.

Dennis also won a nearest the pin, along with Paul Young, in division 1 and Leo Adam was the only near pin winner in division 2.

In the 2s Bob Comartin birdied the 13th and in division 2 Leo Adam the fifth.

This was our last game here for a few months as the management have told us that nine holes will now be under renovation.

Friday, April 12, Eastern Star- Stableford

Our last game before our escape to Khao Yai for the Songkran festival and in the two divisions today the equal cut came in at 12-18 and 18.7 plus.

Ron Lavett in division 2 had the highest score of the day with 37 points, Bill Kana was second on 35 and Andres Van De Laan took third on 34. William Chang and Glyn Evans lost out on a countback for fourth place to Gil Phillips after they all scored 33 points.

The Phoenix boy Ian Speirs won division 1 with 35 points while in the frame again for the third time this week was Dennis Scougall who took second with 32. With 31 point Frank Kelly was third and in fourth place came Paul Butler with 30.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Tony Molloy and Ian Speirs (2), and (Div 2) Bill Kana (2) and Gil Phillips (2).

Ian Speirs birdied the signature 13th hole in division 1 and there are now six rollovers in division 2.