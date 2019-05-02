A week to remember

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, April 23, Pattana – Stableford

We had an unbelievable week and both golf days our first 3 players came in with more than 40 points. We also almost had a hole-in-one by Stan Rees, just missing 1 inch.

On Tuesday we went with 3 groups to Pattana, where we played the A & B course which was in very good condition with nice fairways and true greens. The weather was again sunny and warm.

Stephen Ford joined our group having not played much golf recently but he still produced 43 points today, beating Willem Lasonder on countback. Jonathan Pratt came in third with 41 points. Stan Rees had a beautiful shot on the par-3 B3 but just missed on what would have been his second lifetime hole-in-one.

The near pins went to Stephen Ford, Willem Lasonder and Stan Rees.

Thursday, April 25, Greenwood – Stableford

Greenwood was our venue on Thursday where we played the B & C course, also in perfect condition.

Stan Rees was shooting for the stars today and came in with 46 points, the highest score in our group this year. Stephen Ford confirmed his good form again and took second with 42 points while in third was Dave Smith with 41.

The near pins were claimed by Stephen Ford, Dave Smith and Paddy Devereux.