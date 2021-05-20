A happy hunting ground for Mike Greenwood Golf Club

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, May 19

Greenwood Golf Club C+B

Stableford

Mike Tottenham looked back at his record after scoring 41 points for this round at Greenwood. His five latest rounds there, before Monday, yielded 39, 38, 35, 35 points, far better than most other courses, except for Burapha.







The scary thing is, that will be his next outing.

Mike was a clear winner on 41 points, four ahead of second placed Nigel Henson who has shown, in his five games with us that he can be up there with the leaders. In fact, he won his first Green Jacket earlier in May with a score of 39 points.

George Mueller is a fairly familiar name in the placings, and here he is third with a very good score of 36 points. Once again, he was clubhouse leader, for a while.

Dave McKey had one of his better games to take fourth place with a solid 35 points, showing his handicap is about right.







Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Mike Tottenham (17) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Nigel Henson (18) – 37 pts

3rd Place – George Mueller (15) – 36 pts

4th Place – Dave McKey (20) – 35 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne- 18 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Chris Alanices – 17 pts c/back

After subtractions and additions, even a very late addition, we sent out in 4 four-balls onto a nice dry golf course.







This course is in such good condition that no-one could find fault with any part of it. One player, who obviously had a close up inspection, announced that even the bunkers were ‘nice’. The greens were a little slower than we would expect, but consistent for the entire eighteen holes.

The day was hot for the most part, but as has been the case recently, the cooler breeze came at about the seventeenth hole.







The dark cloud overhead became even darker as we headed for the car park. We wondered where and when the rain would come. Just after turning on to the 311, it belted down for about 2 or 3 kilometres, and then dry for the remainder of the trip home.























