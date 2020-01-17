Wednesday January 15th

Green Valley

Stableford

You feel sure you are in for a busy and slow day when there are many people in the changing room and you are listening to some unfamiliar accents and, sure enough, that is what happened. But why is it that the slow groups are always in front?



But there was some excitement on the 16th green when Miss Sa’s ball, accompanied by screams and laughter from her playing partners, lipped out for a hole in one and came to rest inches from the hole. She did get the birdie as expected which helped her to occupy 3rd place with 34 points, 3 behind Miss Porn (18) with 37 points and her only setback was to start the back nine with a blob. Miss Noodle (12) started the day with a cough and a cold but a birdie helped her to 21 points before the turn but 2 double bogies thereafter restricted her to 38 points but enough to win the day.

A three way countback for 36 points had David Atkinson (16) taking 4th place with 20 points on the back nine 1 point behind Mikael Anderson (15) who might have expected better but for four 1 pointers on the way home. David O’Brien (9) won the countback with Mikael with a steady back nine 1 point behind the winner Gareth Gill (9) who had 3 birdies in his round for 38 points.

Four 2s going to Miss Sa, Peter Le Noury, Glynn Davies and Kevin Hamilton.