2020 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

The 2020 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships (AAC) have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WAAP, presented by The R&A and Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), was scheduled to be played 7 – 10 October 2020 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya. The championship will now be played at Siam Country Club from 4 – 7 February 2021.







The AAC, conducted by the APGC, Masters Tournament and The R&A, was set to take place 29 October – 1 November 2020 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Future championship plans will be announced at a later date.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our players, officials and everyone throughout the world involved in running these great championships,” said Taimur Amin, Chairman of the APGC. “Given the ongoing concerns and global impacts of this pandemic, we determined with our respective partners that these events unfortunately could not proceed as planned this year.

“My sympathies are with all the players who were looking forward to participating. They can rest assured that, together with our partners, we will continue to provide these life-changing opportunities when it is safe to do so. We are grateful to everyone involved in the staging of both championships for their understanding and shared dedication to our mission, and we look forward to continuing our work together to advance the game throughout the Asia-Pacific.”

The WAAP was developed by The R&A and APGC to unearth emerging talent and provide a pathway for Asia’s elite female amateurs to the international stage. The winner earns invitations to play in the AIG Women’s British Open and The Evian Championship, as well as an exemption for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.





Founded in 2009 by the APGC, the Masters Tournament and The R&A, the AAC was established to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.

More information on the WAAP can be found at the championship website. To learn more about the AAC, please visit AACgolf.com.











