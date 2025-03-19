Tourists in Pattaya express frustration over persistent beggars and street vendors, urging immediate action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists visiting Pattaya, particularly along the popular Walking Street in South Pattaya, have voiced their frustration regarding the ongoing issue of beggars and illegal street vendors. Many of these individuals, including migrants, have been spotted roaming the streets, seeking money from tourists.

Some are seen carrying young children, ranging from infants to children aged 7-10, in an attempt to elicit sympathy and gain money. If tourists decline to give money, they are often subjected to harassment, with some beggars physically grabbing their arms or following them around in an effort to sell goods or demand money.







During a recent on-site investigation, it was revealed that the number of beggars in the area is significant. Some beggars use children as tools to beg for money, with young kids often walking up to tourists, attempting to charm them with gestures in hopes of receiving money. These beggars offer a variety of goods, including flowers, souvenirs, keychains, candies, and chewing gum, while others simply ask for cash.

The problem is not limited to Walking Street, as other areas of Pattaya with high tourist traffic are also experiencing similar issues. Although authorities have conducted periodic crackdowns and efforts to remove beggars, the problem persists, with beggars frequently returning to the same areas.



Both locals and tourists have repeatedly urged relevant authorities to take stronger action to address this issue. They emphasize the importance of maintaining a positive image for Pattaya, especially as a leading tourist destination.

The use of children in begging activities raises concerns about the long-term impact on the children’s safety and well-being, with many fearing that it may have detrimental effects on their lives. However, despite these ongoing complaints, no permanent solution has been implemented to effectively eliminate the problem.





























