Thai FDA evaluating efficacy and safety of Sinopharm vaccine from China then the Russian Sputnik V

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has reported that complete documents to register China’s Sinopharm’s Covilo COVID-19 vaccine for use in Thailand have been submitted.

TFDA secretary-general Dr. Paisan Dankhum said the documents were submitted by the vaccine’s importer, Bio Genetech Ltd., and the FDA will evaluate the application and complete the registration process as soon as possible.







He said it usually takes the TFDA 30 days to complete the approval process, after all the documents have been submitted. The TFDA will carefully consider the quality, efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, while following international standards for vaccine approval.







Dr. Paisan added that another importer is in the process of vaccine registration, namely Kingen Biotech Ltd, which will import the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine. So far, four vaccines have been approved and registered for use in Thailand by the TFDA, AstraZeneca, CoronaVac or Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. (NNT)























