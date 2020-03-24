Sullivan on song

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg

Thursday, March 19 Plutaluang East and South Stableford

On Thursday the test for the Kronborg golfers was the East and South nines at Plutaluang Navy course. The course appeared to be very quiet and the hazards were as dry as I have ever seen them at this course.





Alan Sullivan played an outstanding round on this tricky layout wining with 37 points. Jan Lovgreen was second. These two were well ahead of the chasing pack.

Thursday was the last formal round of golf from Cafe Kronborg for this golfing season. If all goes well we will be up and running again in October. Thanks to all that played and contributed to our season.

1st Alan Sullivan (11) 37 pts

2nd Jan Lovgreen (24) 35pts

3rd Henning Olsen (18) 31 pts

4th Steen Habersaat (26) 29 pts (16 back 9)

5th Rob Brown (6) 29pts (15 back 9)











