Students protest government Covid-19 response in Pattaya

Chonburi university students protested the government’s coronavirus response but ducked arrest by claiming it was a school assignment.

About ten youths from an unidentified university assembled July 5, first at the Dolphin Roundabout and then Walking Street, waving placards with the message “government failed, people died” and hanging dolls with sarcastic messages attached.







Police confronted the group on Walking Street, arguing with the protestors, claiming that political protests are “inappropriate” and possibly violated the emergency decree’s prohibition against group gatherings.







However, with only ten people, it was a legal gathering. Students took the extra step of denying it was a political protest, but instead a social science assignment from their instructor.

After more back-and-forth, police let the group go without charges.



















