Residents and tourists voice concerns over homeless occupying Wong Amat Beach in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and tourists in Pattaya have raised concerns about homeless individuals taking over Wong Amat Beach, using it as a place to sleep, cook, and wash clothes, exhibiting inappropriate behavior that disrupts the tourist atmosphere. This issue has particularly impacted the popular landmark, which is frequently visited by tourists for sightseeing and photography.

Upon investigation, reporters found that to reach Wong Amat Beach, one must travel through Soi Naklua 18. As visitors make their way along the rocky coastline, they encounter areas where homeless individuals have set up shelters, with hammocks tied and clothes hanging along the walls of houses. The area is also littered with trash and scattered belongings, contributing to a disorderly environment.







Local residents shared that these homeless individuals have been living in the area for several months and have been repeatedly evicted, but they return time and again. Some of them even sleep in public, disregarding the presence of tourists, raising concerns about the image of Pattaya, a key tourist destination in Thailand.

One of the homeless individuals living in the area claimed she had nowhere else to go and chose to stay at the beach. She mentioned her husband worked as a security guard at a nearby restaurant. However, when reporters spoke to the security guard, he denied knowing her but confirmed he had occasionally given her food out of sympathy.



Both Thai and international tourists agree that the relevant authorities in Pattaya should urgently address the issue, restore order, and protect the city’s image as a world-class tourist destination. They stressed the importance of preventing this issue from spreading further and affecting travelers’ trust in Pattaya.



































