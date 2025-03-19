Pattaya hotel bookings surge for Songkran despite drop in Chinese tourists, boosted by Russian and Indian visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sanphet Suphaworasathien, an advisor to the Thai Hotels Association Eastern-Chapter, revealed that Pattaya’s hotel industry has fully resumed operations compared to the previous year, with new hotels continuously opening. However, booking trends have shifted, particularly among Thai tourists, who now tend to inquire more rather than book in advance.

During the Songkran festival, Pattaya remains a popular destination for international tourists, with Russian visitors showing a tendency to extend their stays beyond the Wan Lai Pattaya Water Festival period. Indian tourists also make up a significant portion of arrivals. However, the Chinese market, once a major segment, has noticeably declined compared to previous years.







For this year’s Songkran season, hotel operators aim for an occupancy rate of 85-90%, though current figures have yet to reach that level. Last year, bookings were around 80-90%. The government has been actively promoting tourism to attract more visitors, while hotel businesses are organizing special events to encourage bookings.

Regarding the Wan Lai Pattaya festival, hotel operators primarily target foreign tourists, as the event falls on April 18-19, which does not coincide with Thai public holidays. As a result, domestic bookings may be lower. Nonetheless, Pattaya’s tourism sector remains optimistic that this year’s Songkran festivities will be lively and contribute significantly to the local economy.























