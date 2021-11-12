Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021 at Rooftop 19th floor Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Join us at the best viewpoint in town on the rooftop 19th floor of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya for the spectacular Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021, where you can watch the sky light up over Pattaya Bay while enjoying an à la carte menu of international food and hand-crafted cocktails created by our mixologist. Entrance fee: THB 200 net per person per night, with no charge for children below 6 years of age. The entry includes one mocktail. On Friday 26th – Saturday 27th November 2021 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs.

For more information and reservation please contact: Tel. +66 (0) 3871 4981, email to: irdcmb[email protected]




























