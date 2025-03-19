Pattaya braces for severe traffic congestion during upcoming Songkran Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya and the whole province of Chonburi gear up for the Songkran festival from April 6 to April 20, tourists and residents should anticipate significant traffic congestion throughout the city. In Pattaya from April 12 to 19, major roads, including Beach Road, Second Road, and Sukhumvit Road, are expected to experience heavy gridlock and possible full closures during peak times.

On April 19, for instance, roads from the Central Pattaya Intersection to Walking Street will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. To navigate around these closures, it’s advisable to familiarize yourself with alternative routes and stay updated through navigation apps. Public transportation options like baht buses and motorbike taxis may also face delays due to increased traffic volume.







Given the anticipated traffic chaos, driving personal vehicles is not recommended during the festival period. Walking often proves to be the most efficient way to move around, especially in the busiest areas. Additionally, staying informed through local news sources and official social media channels can provide real-time traffic updates, helping travelers adjust their plans as needed.

For more detailed information on Songkran events and potential traffic impacts, refer to the Pattaya Mail’s coverage.























