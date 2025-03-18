Ocean Marina Jomtien achieves prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum status

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ocean Marina Jomtien, located on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast, has earned the esteemed 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from the Marina Industries Association (MIA). This recognition, the highest in the industry, is awarded to marinas that provide an unparalleled customer experience through personalized service and world-class facilities.

Just 90 minutes south of Bangkok, Ocean Marina Jomtien is Thailand’s largest marina resort complex. Established in 1989, it offers safe anchorage for over 450 boats, including berths for vessels up to 70 meters. The marina features hardstand storage, a fully equipped boatyard with two straddle carriers, fuel services, and more than 40 marine-related businesses. It is also home to a five-star hotel and resort, catering to the needs of members and the broader boating community in Southeast Asia.







MIA CEO Suzanne Davies praised the marina’s excellence, noting its entry in the 2025 Marina of the Year Awards (MOTYA) in Sydney. “Ocean Marina Jomtien sets a benchmark for Gold Anchor standards, exceeding expectations with its superior service and facilities,” Davies said. “Beyond its stunning resort, it boasts a comprehensive working boatyard, providing essential services to the regional boating market. It’s fantastic to see a facility of this caliber.”

The Global Gold Anchor rating system, similar to hotel star ratings, helps boat owners assess marina quality. Marinas are evaluated across 86 criteria, including management processes, environmental practices, and overall maintenance. The assessment also includes an anonymous customer survey to ensure the marina meets its promises.

Marina Manager Scott Finsten CMM credited the team for this achievement, stating, “Attaining the 5 Gold Anchor Platinum status is a testament to our team’s dedication to enhancing customer service, marina standards, and environmental initiatives. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences for our guests.”

With the Asia-Pacific region becoming increasingly popular among superyacht owners, Ocean Marina Jomtien has also joined the Superyacht Ready accreditation program. This designation, available to Global Gold Anchor marinas, confirms the marina’s ability to accommodate superyachts with top-tier infrastructure, security, and services.



Davies emphasized the significance of this accreditation, stating, “Superyacht Ready status ensures that Ocean Marina Jomtien is fully equipped to host superyachts. Combined with its 5 Gold Anchor Platinum rating, the marina is a premier destination for captains, owners, and guests seeking excellence.”

Ocean Marina Jomtien: A Premier Yachting Destination

Among the world’s top marinas, Ocean Marina Jomtien is recognized as a standout destination alongside Port Hercules (Monaco), Sanya International Yachting Centre (China), ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove (Singapore), Dubai Marina, and Vilamoura Marina (Portugal).

As Southeast Asia’s largest marina, Ocean Marina Jomtien is a favorite among yachting enthusiasts due to its proximity to Pattaya. With over 450 berths for vessels up to 75 meters, it has been a hub for regional sailing since 1989, hosting numerous regattas and sailing events. The marina offers comprehensive services, including yacht repairs, provisioning, and crew recruitment, while also providing easy access to Thailand’s year-round boating conditions and nearby islands such as Koh Larn and Koh Khram.

Beyond its maritime services, Ocean Marina Jomtien offers an upscale experience with restaurants, bars, yacht rentals, sailing classes, water sports, and fishing excursions. Overlooked by the Ocean Marina Resort Pattaya Jomtien hotel, it provides an unparalleled blend of luxury, adventure, and convenience, solidifying its status as a premier yachting destination.

























