No more antigen tests required on visitors to Thailand from Oct 1

Visitors will not have to undergo antigen tests or show their vaccination evidence when health authorities redefine COVID-19 as a communicable disease under surveillance on Oct 1.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the National Communicable Disease Committee resolved to consider COVID-19 as a communicable disease under surveillance instead of a dangerous communicable disease. Officials concerned in all provinces would adjust their action plans and measures related to COVID-19 accordingly, he said.

When COVID-19 becomes a communicable disease under surveillance, visitors will not be required to show the documents of their antigen tests or COVID-19 vaccination at international communicable disease checkpoints. Random checks on COVID-19 vaccination records will stop.

The people who had COVID-19 but were asymptomatic would only observe distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and testing (DMHT) measures for five days, Mr Anutin said.

The new measures would be proposed to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration and the cabinet for approval. He expected the measures to take effect on Oct 1.

People could remove their face masks when they exercised outdoors or did other activities that should not require face masks, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)