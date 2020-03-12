Muggsie (John Mugavin) cleans up on his last outing

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Monday, March 9 Pattavia G.C. Stableford

Twelve golfers signed up for Monday’s contest to be played at Pattavia GC, formerly known as the Plantation course, is a course that is one that sits on the regular list at the Growling Swan. The lack of water was beginning to show.







Monday the course was still in reasonable nic but if there is no rain soon this course along with numerous others may very well end up with damage that may take time to reverse! As stated it wasn’t too bad, there was plenty of run and the greens played as they always do. I am sure we have all suffered these in the past, too short and you can end up putting from further away!

Again yet another warm day, I do believe that we are in for a long hot and very dry season, we need rain. I have heard that Songkran has been cancelled; maybe the water that was due to be wasted can be directed to some of our courses.

Playing from the white tees we were offering 1 Div with 3 placings, also 2 of the long putts and 2 of the near pins novelties up for grabs.

Make your last game the game that they will remember, well he did just that. John Mugavin greeted the judges with 33 pts, enough to give him the bragging rights till his next visit. (Steve can you wait that long?) Second home was Alex Field one solitary point in arrears. Third and filling the last spot on the podium was JC Lhoste who is having a good season.

Loading…

Winners from Pattavia G.C.

1st John Mugavin (20) 33 pts.

2nd Alex Field (16) 32 pts.

3rd JC Lhoste (30) 30 pts.

Near pins: 4 Paul Kennedy & 17 Nobody.

Long first putt: 9 Bernie McCart & 18 Keith Buchanan.











