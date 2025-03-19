Man dressed like monk performs stunts on motorcycle with snake and flower-decorated bike in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A strange incident was captured on video by a local woman, showing a man dressed in monk-like robes performing reckless motorcycle stunts on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya. The man was seen riding his motorcycle with a large snake draped over his neck and the bike decorated with flowers, obscuring the registration plate.

The footage, which was taken on the evening of Sunday, March 16, shows the man speeding, performing dangerous stunts such as riding while standing and crouching on the bike, creating concerns for public safety. The video was recorded by Ms. Bangorn Chomngam, 40, who was driving home at the time. She later shared the 50-second clip with news outlets, expressing concerns about the appropriateness of the man’s actions.







While following the man for a short distance, Ms. Bangorn lost track of him when he sped off toward the Ban Rong Po area. She then decided to share the clip with authorities, questioning whether the individual in the video was truly a monk or a layperson imitating a monk. Ms. Bangorn emphasized that regardless of the person’s identity; the behavior was inappropriate and could tarnish the image of Buddhism.

Following public backlash, authorities began investigating the incident, checking CCTV footage and the motorcycle’s registration details to identify the man. On March 18, the man was apprehended and fined for reckless driving.

The incident has sparked discussions online, with many questioning the man’s intentions and the potential impact of such behavior on the reputation of Buddhism.























