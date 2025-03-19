Light rain expected in Pattaya and eastern region; cooler temperatures to follow in Upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for northern, central, and upper southern Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail. Following the storms, temperatures in upper Thailand are forecast to drop by 1–3°C.

According to the 24-hour weather forecast, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail are likely in parts of northern, central, and upper southern Thailand, including Bangkok. Some areas may also experience lightning. Meanwhile, the northeastern and eastern regions may see light rainfall. After the stormy conditions pass, temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to decrease, bringing relief from the heat. Strong winds are also anticipated in the northeastern region due to a high-pressure system from China spreading over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea.







The Meteorological Department advises residents in the affected areas to be cautious of sudden severe weather. People are urged to avoid traveling through storm-affected zones and to stay away from open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and take preventive measures to protect their crops and livestock. Additionally, people should take care of their health as the weather fluctuates.

In the south, stronger easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea will bring increased rainfall, with heavy downpours in some areas. The lower Gulf of Thailand is expected to see waves of 2-3 meters, with even higher waves in stormy areas. The upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will have waves between 1-2 meters, rising above 2 meters in thunderstorm-affected zones. Residents in the south should be cautious of heavy rain, while small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore until March 20.



Regarding air quality, the accumulation of dust and haze remains at moderate to good levels in upper Thailand due to increased rain and stronger winds. However, in the northern region, air quality may range from moderate to high pollution levels due to weaker winds.

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation and advises the public to stay updated on weather forecasts and warnings.























