Kissy Buchanan steals the show

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Thursday, March 5 Pleasant Valley G.C. Stableford





It was that man Kissy Buchanan that steals the show topping the podium, leaving the countback system to sort out Takeshi & Buffalo.

Thursday was not a big field, so we ventured out with 10 golfers to Pleasant Valley GC. This is a course that is always in good nic and at times reasonably priced.

At this course, you would not be aware of the water shortage which is what all courses are suffering in this region. The only evidence is the dams and creeks and only then does the water level expose as to how bad it is. Top marks to this course for getting it up.

Again the weather was a bit on the warm side and as the day got longer it did get warmer. Gentlemen and ladies (of course) remember to keep your fluids up.

We were playing one flight only from the blue tees. In the novelty department we were playing near pins on holes 5 & 17 and including both 9 & 18 in the long first putts.

It was to be Keith Buchanan’s day. He mustered 36 pts which placed him well in front of second and third (which needed to be separated by the countback system). Takeshi Hakozaki took out second place, four points behind today’s winner, with Bill Steinmann coming home third coming home third being the unlucky loser of the countback.







Winners from Pleasant Valley GC

1st Keith Buchanan (14) 36 pts.

2nd Takeshi Hakozaki (13) 32 pts.

3rd Bill Steinmann (10) 32 pts.

Near pins: 5. Keith Buchanan & 17. Alex Field.

Long first putt: 9. Jimmy Cloy & 18. JC Lhoste.











