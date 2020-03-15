French connection takes apart Burapa

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from Billabong

Friday, March 13 Burapha Stableford

It’s getting easier to get to Burapha nowadays as the road works get sorted, and the U-turns seem to get better all the time. Burapha is in great condition and a pleasure to play. Most of the courses at the moment are almost empty. With this corona virus taking a dramatic effect on worldwide travel, the visitors are not coming. However, Friday there were quite a few vans and cars in the car park and the course was a bit busier.







We had a small field of 3 groups and a very lovely young lady from Shanghai playing with us. The French connection took the place to pieces, taking all the prizes between them. There was a count back for 2nd and 3rd between Theiry Temime and Bruno Peytel with Bruno taking 2nd and Thiery 3rd. The little French General did it to us again, though, scoring a handicap equaling 36 points to take the top spot.











