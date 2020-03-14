Excellence from Ehlert

Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wednesday, March 11 Phoenix O+M Stableford

The Pattaya Links Golf Society made only its second visit in three years to local club Phoenix on Wednesday, 11th March and found a course in very good condition with well grassed fairways and greens well maintained. The bunkers, however, are very much “Phoenix-style”, overfilled with soft sand and to be avoided at all costs.







There was very little breeze and the hot temperatures we are now enduring made for a tough day on a challenging course. The lack of Asian golfers currently led to the group starting earlier than booked on the Mountain and Ocean nines.

The field was divided into two flights, cut at thirteen and under and both flights saw some very high point scores. In the second flight Mark Efendie marked his final round this trip with a third placed 38 points, one behind runner-up Dave Arataki on 39. The flight winner was Michael Olah with 46 points, his best round with the group by far.

The top flight saw a similar spread with Tony Molan making the podium with 38 points, lagging behind runner-up Dave Hewson with 42 points. The flight winner was Mike Ehlert with a splendid 47 points. This marked his Links PB and it also gave him the Green Jacket for the day. A rare score indeed but two points shy of the Links record set just three months ago by Thorsten Jodehl.

Near pins went to Kevin McEntee, Mike Ehlert, Paul Smith and Steve Lynch (A flight) and Mike Olah, Niall Caven, Merle Humphreys and Bob Stokes in the B flight.

The consolation best nine awards went to Paul Stewart for his 18 points front nine and to Rana Gurnam for his 23 points on the back.

With the wealth of good scores on the day Mr Phil decided to forgo the booby prizes so as not to besmirch the fine efforts elsewhere on a very enjoyable day at Phoenix.







A Flight (0-13)

1st Place – Mike Ehlert (12) – 47 pts

2nd Place – Dave Hewson (9) – 42 pts

3rd Place – Tony Molan (12) – 38 pts c/back

B Flight (14+)

1st Place – Michael Olah (17) – 46 pts

2nd Place – Dave Arataki (27) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Mark Efendie (14) – 38 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Paul Stewart – 18 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Rana Gurnam – 23 pts











