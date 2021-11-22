Enjoy a luxurious Thanksgiving Night at Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Oasis Restaurant, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. Traditional slow-roasted stuffed turkey with cranberry relish, pumpkin pie, and hot pumpkin bread and butter pudding have all been added to our dinner buffet along with the huge selection of fresh seafood, BBQ specials, and sweet desserts to make this a very special Thanksgiving Night.







On Thursday 25th November 2021 from 17.00 – 21.00 hrs.

The price is THB 999 net per Adult, Kids 6-12 years THB 499 net and Kids under 6 years eat for FREE! Including free flow of soft drinks. For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (038) 714 981 or mail to [email protected]



























