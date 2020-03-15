Dave “Is there any” Maw takes the chocolates

PSC Growling Swan Golf played out of Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Thursday, March 12 Pattaya C.C. Stableford.

Pattaya CC was Thursday’s destination, probably the closest course to the Growling Swan. We do not go there that often as sometimes the pricing is on the high side. Today with the prices being reduced we will give it a crack!







It’s amazing that courses are starting to drop prices, I guess lack of numbers determines the pricing. People may now understand seasons are finished there is no high or low season it is all one.

Thursday’s venue was on all reports, in great nic, everything was great and lack of water was not apparent making golf good for all and sundry. Weather was yet again rather warm with little or no relief as the temp kept climbing.

Playing from the blue tees we were playing one flight, 4 placings with 2 long putts and 2 near pins.

Dave Maw came up with the goods, although not a big score but a winning score. He returned with 32 pts, a solitary point in front of the next three golfers, hence the countback system came into play. So, second home (countback sorted) was Steve Lynch, 3rd went to Nick Hague with Jayson Schembri filling the 4th spot on the podium.







Winners from Pattavia GC.

1st Dave Maw (16) 32 pts.

2nd Steven Lynch (4) 31 pts.

3rd Nic Hague (11) 31 pts.

4th Jayson Schembri (17) 31 pts.

Near pins: 5. Nobody & 12. Dave Maw.

Long first putt: 9. Shane Young & 18. Alan Sanders.











