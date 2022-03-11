Classifieds: March 11-24, 2022

Articles for Sale/Rent

As/5/Home Skin “Tria Age Defying Laser” for Sale 4,000 THB! The laser has been little used and is in excellent, bought in Canada. It’s basically for mild skin laser toning. Designed primarily for older women to reduce wrinkles and sun spots. Contact: 087 585 1434 (English) or 098 334 2109(Thai)

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments

Prc/4-9/Studio 12,500 baht. One bedroom 14,500 baht. Pattaya Beach Soi 13, Sea view, balcony, kitchen, pool, car park. Renovated 091 504 1806

Prc/4-9/Na Lanna Condo, North Pattaya for Rent: 32 m2 one bedroom-kitchen-sitting area corner room, quiet and private, all furnished, next to golf driving range with direct access key card. Minimum 2 months rent: Price is down to 9,000 baht. Negotiable. Email: [email protected]



Property for Sale Condos & Apartments

Psc/4-9/One-bedroom corner, 47 sqm, top location on Pattaya Beach, fully furnished; pool, car park, foreign owner. 2.8 million baht. Tel: 091 504 1806

Psc/1-5/Pattaya Condotel. Studio 38 m2. 11 floor. Nice view. Renovation. All new furniture. Big swimming. Security. Good location. Thai name. 990.000thb Tel: 0871383523







Vehicles for Sale/Rent: Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/3-7/Jay’s Rent A Car: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084-865-5102 or (Eng) 085-283-4915

































