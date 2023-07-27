Classifieds-Mail Market: July 28 – August 10, 2023

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments

Prc/14-15/Studio or One bedroom. Pool view. Pattaya beach Soi 13: Pool, Parking, Fully Furnished. 13,000-15,000, 091 5041806

Prc/13-15/Condo for Rent: Na Lanna – North/Central Pattaya. Next to Golf driving range, direct access key card, 1 bedroom, 1 sitting room, 1 bathroom, furnished TV, fridge, stoves, etc., 6th floor, corner, quiet and private. Long term 14,500 Baht/month (incl Internet), For monthly, pls ask for pricing, Email: [email protected]







Prc/13-15/Studio in the heart of Jomtien, refurbished at European standards, kitchen, bathroom, living-bedroom; seaviews, located at Thappraya Road close beach and directly at the “10-Baht-Taxi” route; 8,500 baht/monthly; Phone:092 7539309

Property for Sale Condos & Apartments & Penthouse

Psc/14-15/ One Bedroom Conner, 47 sqm, Pattaya Beach Rd, Top Location! Swimming pool, Indoor Parking, etc. 2,800,000 baht, 091 5041806

Psc/1-26/Condo for Sale: Location in Central Pattaya, including Furniture, 32sqm. 750,000.-THB. Transfer fee 50/50. No agent. Contact Line ID: kwuandomicil, Email: [email protected]







Psc/15/Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya – Sukhumvit 1 bed room 1 living room 1 bath room (furnished) TV, refrigerator, 2x air conditioning, electric pan, sink and water heater. 30th Floor Room size 32.50 sqm. Price: 2,300,000 THB Tel. 095 6525131 or Email: in[email protected], Can contact to see the room immediately

Psc/15/Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya – Sukhumvit 1 bed room 1 living room 1 bath room (no furniture) Room size 32.50 sqm. Building B 28th & 32th floor 28th Floor, Sale Price: 1,900,000 THB 32nd Floor, Sale Price: 2,100,000 THB Tel. 095 6525131 or Email: in[email protected], Can contact to see the room immediately







Property for Sale House

Psb/12-17/Ekmonkol 4 Soi Khatalow 2 Single Houses for Sale; 1 3 bed 2 bath, 1 2 bed 2 bath on 89.9 sq wah Price 7.2 m, Phone 087 0276225 Eng, 080 0860759 Thai.

Vehicles for Rent: Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/10-21/Jay’s Rent A Car & Motorbike: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084 8655102 or (Eng) 085 2834915

















