Classifieds: JULY 1-14, 2022

By Pattaya Mail
42

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments

Prc/1115/Na Lanna Condo, North Pattaya for Rent: 32 m2 one bedroomkitchensitting area corner room, quiet and private, all furnished, next to golf driving range with direct access key card. Minimum 2 months rent: Price is down to 9,000 baht. Negotiable. Email: sue.[email protected].com

Prc/1115/Studio in the heart of Jomtien, refurbished at European standards, kitchen, bathroom, livingbedroom; seaviews, located at Thappraya Road close beach and directly at the 10BahtTaxiroute; 8,500 baht/monthly; Phone: 092753 9309.



Property for Sale Condos & Apartments

PSC/1314/ ViewTalay 2A, Jomtien, 14th fl, 41 SM, Ocean view, Foreign name, Available now. B 2,000,000 Thai    0817329440, Eng    0891374764

Psc/1115/Pattaya Condotel. Studio 38 m2. 11 floor. Nice view. Renovation. All new furniture. Big swimming. Security. Good location. Thai name890.000thb Tel: 087 138 3523

Psc/1115/Condo for Sale: Location in Central Pattaya, including Furniture, 32sqm750,000.-THB. Transfer fee 50/50No agent. Contact: 096 3979 541



Vehicles for Sale/Rent:  Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/1317/Jays Rent A Car: Toyotas & Hondas. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 0848655102 or (Eng) 0852834915



Land for Sale

P/1115/Land for Sale: 115.9TW. 1,250,000.-THB. Soi TungklomTalman 20. Contact: 096 3979 541

P/1115/Land for sale 128.3TW. 10 Min drive from Pattaya. Contact: 096 3979 541









