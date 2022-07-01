Classifieds: JULY 1-14, 2022

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments

Prc/11–15/Na Lanna Condo, North Pattaya for Rent: 32 m2 one bedroom–kitchen–sitting area corner room, quiet and private, all furnished, next to golf driving range with direct access key card. Minimum 2 months rent: Price is down to 9,000 baht. Negotiable. Email: sue.[email protected].com

Prc/11–15/Studio in the heart of Jomtien, refurbished at European standards, kitchen, bathroom, living–bedroom; seaviews, located at Thappraya Road close beach and directly at the “10–Baht–Taxi” route; 8,500 baht/monthly; Phone: 092– 753 9309.







Property for Sale Condos & Apartments

PSC/13–14/ ViewTalay 2A, Jomtien, 14th fl, 41 SM, Ocean view, Foreign name, Available now. B 2,000,000 Thai 0817329440, Eng 0891374764

Psc/11–15/Pattaya Condotel. Studio 38 m2. 11 floor. Nice view. Renovation. All new furniture. Big swimming. Security. Good location. Thai name. 890.000thb Tel: 087 138 3523

Psc/11–15/Condo for Sale: Location in Central Pattaya, including Furniture, 32sqm. 750,000.-THB. Transfer fee 50/50. No agent. Contact: 096 3979 541







Vehicles for Sale/Rent: Trucks & Cars- Motorbikes

Vc/13–17/Jay’s Rent A Car: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084–865–5102 or (Eng) 085–283–4915







Land for Sale

P/11–15/Land for Sale: 115.9TW. 1,250,000.-THB. Soi Tungklom–Talman 20. Contact: 096 3979 541

P/11–15/Land for sale 128.3TW. 10 Min drive from Pattaya. Contact: 096 3979 541

































