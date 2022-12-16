Classifieds: December 16-30, 2022

Property for Rent – Condos & Apartments

Prc/21-26/Studio or One bedroom. Pool view. Pattaya beach Soi 13: Pool, Parking, Fully Furnished. 11,000- 14,000, 091 504 1806

Prc/23-24/Na Lanna Condo, North Pattaya for Rent: 32 m2 one bedroom-kitchen-sitting area corner room, quiet and private, all furnished, next to golf driving range with direct access key card. Minimum 2 months rent: Price is down to 11,000 baht. Negotiable. Email: [email protected]

Prc/24-26/Studio in the heart of Jomtien, refurbished at European standards, kitchen, bathroom, living-bedroom; seaviews, located at Thappraya Road close beach and directly at the “10-Baht-Taxi” route; 8,500 baht/monthly; Phone: 092- 753 9309.







Property for Sale Condos & Apartments & Penthouse

Psc/16-26/Condo for Sale: Location in Central Pattaya, including Furniture, 32sqm. 750,000.-THB. Transfer fee 50/50. No agent. Contact Email: [email protected] or Line ID: kwuandomicil

Psc/21-26/ One Bedroom Conner, 47 sqm, Pattaya Beach Rd, Top Location! Swimming pool, Indoor Parking, etc. 2,800,000 baht, 091 504 1806

Psc/21-25/Pattaya Condotel. Studio 38 m2. 11 floor. Nice view. Renovation. All new furniture. Big swimming. Security. Good location. Thai name. 890.000thb Tel: 087 138 3523

Psc/25/Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya – Sukhumvit 1 bed room 1 living room 1 bath room (furnished) TV, refrigerator, 2x air conditioning, electric pan, sink and water heater. 30th Floor Room size 32.50 sqm. Price: 2,300,000 THB Tel. 095 652 5131 Email: [email protected] Can contact to see the room immediately







Psc/25/Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya – Sukhumvit 1 bed room 1 living room 1 bath room (no furniture) Room size 32.50 sqm. Building B 28th & 32th floor 28th Floor, Sale Price: 1,900,000 THB 32nd Floor, Sale Price: 2,100,000 THB Tel. 095 652 5131 Email: [email protected] Can contact to see the room immediately

Psc/21-4/The Markland Seaview: 2.6 million baht, one bedroom at Golden Pattaya Naklua Road: 2.0 million baht, No Agent 087 800 9370, Email: [email protected]







Land for Sale

P/16-26/Land for sale 128.3TW. 10Min drive from pattaya. 0963979541 Or E-mail :[email protected] or Line ID: kwuandomicil

P/16-26/Land for Sale: 151.5TW. 1,700,000.-THB. Soi Tungklom-Talman 20. Contact Email: [email protected] or Line ID: kwuandomicil







Service Provided

SP/22-23/Service Painting, Electric, Tile, Mosaics and Renovate. Welcome Small job and big job. 087-7834015 Pachern

SP/24-1/Magna Carta Law Firm provide the service of obtaining LOANS for borrowers. Available secured via mortgages on your property. We accept land, condos, and houses. No credit check; Fast approval within 7 days. Competitive interest rates. Call 081-9833-620 ask for Tony.







Vehicles for Sale/Rent: Trucks & Cars– Motorbikes

Vc/23-1/Jay’s Rent A Car: Toyota’s & Honda’s. All top of the range, for your safety all serviced by Toyota/Honda, all have A.B.S./airbags + 1st class rental Insurance. Rent the best. Please ring for details: (Thai) 084-865-5102 or (Eng) 085-283-4915

Vc/24-26/ For only 300 and NO DEPOSIT: Phim CAR RENT with First class insurance, Automatic, FREE home delivery: 08.905.509.80 (Line & WhatsApp)





























