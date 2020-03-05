Chumsai stages anti-drug football tourney

Central Pattaya residents joined to rally against drugs at the Chumsai Community Sport Competition.





Neighborhood President Jirawat Plukjai opened the March 1 football tournament with former City Councilman Nakorn Phonlookin at the 9-Rai Third Road park.

The tournament featured six teams of community residents, with the first match being a “VIP friendly” between the Macondo Team and Jirawat’s Senior OK team.

The Seniors got off to a fast start scoring a first-half goal from forward Jar Run. Macondo attempted an equalizer, but the ball was stolen and returned by Jirawat for another goal, making it 2-0. The Seniors added another goal to win the match 3-0.



















