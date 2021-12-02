Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya’s SHA Plus Certification allows guests to travel with confidence and total peace of mind

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wayne Duberly (centre), Area General Manager, along with the management and hotel team members welcome travellers who can feel safe and at ease thanks to the resort’s SHA Plus certification (The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration) from Tourism Authority of Thailand. Being a SHA Plus hotel, one of the mandatory standards is more than 70 percent of the staff are fully vaccinated and at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, staff are in fact 100 percent vaccinated. Guests and employees alike can rest assured that their health and well-being is of the highest priority at the resort, and not only are all staff fully vaccinated, but ATK tests are conducted on a regular basis too.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is committed to providing memorable adventures in a safe environment, and to remaining Thailand's favourite family destination.




























