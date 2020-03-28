Breaking news: Golf courses closed

BREAKING NEWS!

News from the Billabong Golf Club. It is now official that all golf courses in Chonburi Province and Rayong District are closed until further notice for the Thailand authorities to try to combat this dreadful virus that is killing people all over the world. We at the Billabong fully support this directive and wish all our golfers and families the very best for a virus free future. Hopefully this virus will be beaten by the medical experts and we can all get back to enjoying our golf and lives here in the land of smiles.