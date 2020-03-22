Blum tops leaderboard at Burapha Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday, March 20 Burapha A & B Stableford

Loading…



Burapha and what a day out it was. Beautiful weather with some high clouds, but not too hot for a nice change. laying A and B loops which are in splendid condition in every way, greens fairways all magnificent.

We had just four groups and were away a little early for a very fast round of golf. After a couple of beers, we were on the road home in just over 4 hours.

The scoring was good also with a countback on 36 points for all the minor placings. 4th place went to Bruno Peytel having 17 points on the back nine, 3rd place went to Sandy Chapo with 18 points on the back nine, and Barry Lewis took 2nd spot with a fine 21 points on the back side.

The winner was Didier Blum with 38 points off his 18 handicap.

There were no twos recorded.



