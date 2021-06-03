Bangkok prepares flood tunnels for rainy season

Bangkok City Hall is making sure its flood draining tunnels are working at full capacity this rainy season, to help prevent and mitigate flooding in the capital, especially in the eastern parts.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Permanent Secretary Silpsuay Raweesangsoon has inspected the city’s flood tunnel and drainage system, to ensure proper operation of this flood mitigation infrastructure in this year’s rainy season.







Located 25 meters deep underground, the 5.11-kilometer long tunnel helps drain water from Saen Saep and Lat Phrao canals into the Chao Phraya River.

Water is drawn into the tunnel system at Rama IX swamp, travels through the tunnel alongside Saen Saep canal, and is then pumped out to the Chao Phraya River at Phra Khanong pumping station.

This Saen Saep and Lat Phrao canals’ drainage tunnel system helps prevent flooding in the northwestern districts of Bangkok, namely Lat Phrao, Wang Thonglang, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bueng Kum, and Saphan Sung.





The BMA’s Permanent Secretary, said the city currently has two more flood drainage tunnel systems available at Makkasan Swamp and at Bang Sue canal.

The construction for another drainage tunnel system in Prawet district is expected to be completed this year. This new tunnel is expected to help improve drainage capacity in the eastern parts of the capital.

The BMA is currently planning to have nine flood drainage tunnels in operation by next year. (NNT)



















