13th lucky for some!

Pattaya Sports Club Cafe Kronborg Golf

Monday, March 2 Treasure Hill Stableford

Café Kronborg golfers on Monday went to Treasure Hill Golf and Country Club. The last time we were here a lady in our group commented that by the men playing from the yellow tees the ladies had little advantage. The lady requested that today all the men should play from the white tees and our organiser – who can never say no to a lady – agreed!





Us men saw parts of the course we had never previously visited and tees we did not know existed, and only one of our group played to handicap and that was a woman! Who says a woman knows best?

Not to be overshadowed, one man showed his masculine prowess by a hole in one on the par 3 13th which played 170 yards and into the wind. Well done Gordon Clegg – Café Kronborg’s third hole in one this winter!

We said goodbye to Ulla and Kjeld Ravn, hello again to Karl Beter and we welcomed Sebastian Madsen.

A Flight (0-22)

1st Kjeld Ravn (18) 34 points

2nd Ronnie Ratte (22) 32 points

3rd Henning Olsen (18) 31 points

4th Carole Kubicki (21) 29 points







B Flight (22+)

1st Lotte Boskov (23) 37 points

2nd Ulla Ravn (36) 34 points

3rd Tiziano Dal Pastro (27) 29 points

4th Kurt Sandgaard (33) 29 points

Nearest the pin: 2nd Kenneth Madsen, 6th Richard Kubicki, and 13th Gordon Clegg – hole in one!

Longest first putt: 9th Patrick Poussier & 18th Jan Lovgreen.











