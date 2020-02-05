11 reasons why the Honda LPGA Thailand is a ‘Whole-In-One!’

The Honda LPGA Thailand is back for its 14th year at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course from 20th to 23rd of February. Once again, ‘Thailand’s biggest golf tournament’ is set to live up to its reputation with four days of non-stop entertainment, food, and all around fun both on and off the golf course.







A Moveable Feast

Bangkok’s favourite burger – Chokchai Steak Burger returns in 2020, providing a mouth-watering alternative to conventional burgers. Delicious moist meat patty cooked to perfection, top it up with cheese and caramelized onions. #aroi.

And if that isn’t enough, we have Thai street food, Western snacks, perfectly chilled Singha beer, and wine by Italiasia to pair with all the food options available at the food stalls throughout the Festival Village. It will be a culinary experience like no other.

Good Vibes Only @ The Chill Zone

No event is complete without entertainment, and this year, we will have live music after play every day at the Chill Zone. Check out Bangkok’s grooviest DJ, in our all-new and improved covered Chill Zone.

On a side note, we will also be playing our unofficial tournament anthem that plays after the final putt at the 18th. Come and find out what song it is, and get your groove on! #nofomo

Giveaways Galore

The only event in town with such amazing freebies! A bottle of mineral water, Under Armour vouchers, Golfdigg vouchers, string bag from Honda, cool shades and more. If you’re feeling lucky, you might even win big at our lucky draw*. Prizes include meet & greet session with the Champion of the tournament, autographed goods and golf gears. *t&c applies

Shop ‘til You Drop

This year the tournament has release its limited edition line of merchandise, available for sale at the merchandise booth at the entrance – don’t forget to look out for our cool tournament swag on you way in or before you leave. Plus, bargain-hunters will not be disappointed with the deals on the latest golf gear and accessories, courtesy of Under Armour, Bridgestone and Ecco. A trip to the Sponsor’s Village is definitely well worth the visit.

Village @ The Range

Our festival village was so popular last year that we had to extend and add an extra village at the Driving Range, packed with loads of activities while you watch your favourite player’s warm-up, you will also get a chance to step up and try to beat the stars of the LPGA tour at our Beat-The-Pro booth.

Kids Zone

Also located in the Village @ The Range, is the Kids Zone, which returns to provide the younger ones with day-long entertainment. There will be a tree-planting activity and all sort of fun and games for kids of all ages. All children are welcomed but those under four will require parent supervision.

Green Village

Another Village! This cool eco-friendly village is set under the shade of the beautiful tall trees by the 10th Tee. A dedicated green space, that aims to educate and inform spectators on the importance on sustainability. There will be interactive booths where one can learn how to turn plastic into cool souvenirs and much more.

Do your bit for charity

Stand a chance to win great prizes while being a part of the tournament’s fund raising efforts by taking part in the Chip-4-Charity. All proceeds from the Chip-4-Charity will go towards the improvement and renovation of the library of the nearby, Ban Mab Fag Thong School. Also, here’s a insider tip… we hear that there may be some special appearances here.

Fore!

With so much going on off the course, it’s easy to forget that the tournament also has the world’s best golfers in town, including our defending champion and three-time Honda LPGA Thailand Champion, Amy Yang; World No. 1 Jin-Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, social media sensation Muni He, and Japan’s ‘Smiling Cinderella’ Hinako Shibuno.

Not forgetting, of course, the pride of Thailand, led by crowd favourites Ariya & Moriya Jutanugarn, there will be no less than six Thai players competing in this year’s tournament, making the Honda LPGA Thailand simply too good to miss.

Premium Grandstand Experience

The all-new Premium Grandstand is a purpose built covered grandstand, which provides the best vantage point to all the action. The perks include, a guaranteed seat, a snack box, fast track access at the ticketing counter, and a freebie bag with cool premiums. Best of all you stand a chance to be part of a lucky draw to win signed items by Japanese sensation Hinako Shibuno or win the ultimate prize, which is an opportunity to attend the post-event Winner Press Conference, followed by a meet-and-greet with the winner of Honda LPGA Thailand 2020.

Avoid Parking Nightmare & Take the Shuttle!

Introducing Golfdigg Shuttle Van Service, a safe and convenient way to the Honda LPGA Thailand. Pick Up and Drop Off points will be at Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel and Siam Country Club Old Course, every 30 minutes from 6.30am to 5.30pm* with limited seats each time slot. Book online now to save 33% and a guaranteed seat for your desired time slot.

*Timing may change due to traffic conditions in Pattaya and surrounding area

For all the latest updates, visit the tournament website at www.hondalpgathailand.com . Tournament activities can also be followed on www.facebook.com/LPGA thailand, or via Instagram using @hondalpgathailand, #hondalpgathailand, #DreamBig.

Ticketing Information

Grab your tickets at: www.hondalpgathailand.com/tickets

Daily Pass, Thursday 20 February – 350 THB

Daily Pass, Friday 21 February – 350 THB

Daily Pass, Saturday 22 February – 550 THB

Daily Pass, Sunday 23 February – 550 THB

Weekend Season Pass, Saturday & Sunday, 22 & 23 February– 950 THB

Tournament Season Pass, Thursday – Sunday 20-23 February – 1200 THB

Premium Grandstand , Thursday 20 February – 1,500 THB

Premium Grandstand , Friday 21 February – 1,500 THB

Premium Grandstand , Saturday 22 February – 1,800 THB

VIP Ticket, Thursday 20 February – 3,000 THB

VIP Ticket, Friday 21 February – 3,000 THB

*Shuttle services are available to ferry visitors from all public parking points to the main entrance of the tournament.